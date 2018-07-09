Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 16 in summer league start
Okogie drew the start in Sunday's 103-92 summer league win over the Raptors, posting 16 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block across 34 minutes.
Okogie got out-played by Timberwolves' second-round pick Keita Bates-Diop, but was still a key factor in helping secure the victory. The 19-year-old shooting guard struggled with his shot, hitting just 33.3 percent of his field goal attempts and 20 percent of his deep balls. However, Okogie was able to get to the free-throw line fairly consistently, which still helped him finish in double figures on the night. Considering Okogie tied for a team-high of 15 shot attempts, he should be a main source of offense for the Timberwolves' summer league roster through the rest of the schedule.
