Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 17 points in Saturday's win
Okogie collected 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 42 minutes during Saturday's 110-106 win over the Pelicans.
Okogie saw a career high minute total while matching his career high in scoring. Prior to these last two tilts, Okogie hadn't reached double figures in scoring in consecutive contests since October, this after doing so twice in that first month of his career. Okogie continues to earn plenty of minutes thanks to his defensive versatility and effort level, and that could remain the case at the very least until Robert Covington (ankle) returns to the lineup.
