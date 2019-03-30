Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 21 points in Friday's win
Okogie contributed 21 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, four steals, and one assist in 41 minutes during Friday's 131-130 overtime win against the Warriors.
Okogie matched his career high scoring total, posting 21 points for the third time this season and the second time across the last six games. Moreover, Okogie has reached double figures in scoring in five of the last six contests. He also matched his career high in steals in this one, as he delivered one of his top performances against the two-time defending champions.
