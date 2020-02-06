Okogie put up 23 points (8-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three steals, one assist and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Hawks.

These 23 points were nice, but Okogie hasn't produced enough numbers for standard-league value this season, sitting just outside the top 200. At first glance, the departure of Robert Covington could help Okogie see more bites at the apple, but Covington played 88 percent of his minutes at the power forward spot this season - a position Okogie hasn't seen much of in Minnesota's lineups. Most of his minutes have come at shooting guard, with some point guard and small forward mixed in. Unless the 21-year old soaks up Covington's vacated small forward minutes, it's difficult to envision Okogie leaping onto the shallow-league radar, but he's worth keeping an eye on at the least.