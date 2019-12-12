Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores in double digits again
Okogie had 13 points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 loss against the Jazz.
Okogie has now scored in double digits in three of his last five games since moving to the starting lineup, although he is clearly a secondary scoring option in a roster featuring players such as Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. He is also making 56.3 percent of his three-point attempts over that five-game span, a streak he will try to maintain Friday at home against the Clippers.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.