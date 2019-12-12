Okogie had 13 points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 loss against the Jazz.

Okogie has now scored in double digits in three of his last five games since moving to the starting lineup, although he is clearly a secondary scoring option in a roster featuring players such as Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. He is also making 56.3 percent of his three-point attempts over that five-game span, a streak he will try to maintain Friday at home against the Clippers.