Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores just two points Monday
Okogie scored just two points (0-7 FG, 2-2 FG) in 15 minutes in Monday's loss to Golden State.
Okogie got off to a slow start and was benched in the second half as the T-Wolves turned to the bench to try and turn the game around. Like the T-Wolves (who have an 11-game losing streak), Okogie has struggled recently. He's averaging just four points and playing just 22.8 minutes over his last five games, shooting just 19.4 percent from the field.
