Okogie posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four steals, three rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Friday's overtime loss to the Celtics.

Okogie (personal) re-entered the starting lineup after missing Wednesday's game and had one of his most efficient games of the season. With Malik Beasley (hamstring) out for the next four to six weeks, the third-year guard should continue to start and play anywhere between 20 and 30 minutes a game for the last-place Timberwolves. As long as Okogie's starting, deep league fantasy managers should feel free to stream him, if low-end points, three-pointers and steals are needed.