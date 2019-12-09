Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores season-high 18 points
Okogie had 18 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3PT, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Sunday's 142-125 loss at the Lakers.
Okogie got his third start of the season and produced his best scoring output of the year thus far -- he has scored in double digits in two of his three starts to date. He will be a starter for the foreseeable future and that should increase his upside, as he now has played at least 25 minutes in each of his last three outings. Prior to his move to the starting unit, he had accomplished that feat just eight times in 17 previous contests.
