Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Seen as starter
Okogie is now seen as a part of Minnesota's regular starting lineup by the coaching staff, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Okogie started at shooting guard in Wednesday's game and it looks like he'll be a starter again Friday at Oklahoma City. The T-Wolves have moved Jeff Teague to the bench and are going with Jarrett Culver and Andrew Wiggins in the starting unit to join Robert Covington and Karl-Anthony Towns, according to the report. However, we'll have to see how often matchups may alter this new default lineup.
