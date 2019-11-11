Okogie churned out 17 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-11 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 100-98 loss to the Nuggets.

For the second straight game, Okogie exceeded the 30-minute mark, establishing or matching new season highs in points and rebounds along the way. He'll likely lose out on some playing time once one or both of the point guards who were unavailable Sunday (Jeff Teague and Shabazz Napier) return to action, but Okogie at least looks like a decent streaming option in weekly leagues. Minnesota is one of 11 teams that plays four games this week.