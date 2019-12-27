Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Shifts to bench
Okogie will come off the bench Thursday against the Kings, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Okogie has scored just 11 total points over his last three starts, so he'll shift to the bench for Thursday's clash. Treveon Graham is starting in Okogie's place.
