Okogie finished with 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two blocks in a 130-105 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

In the Timberwolves' last four games, Okogie's started and been a force defensively for his team, averaging 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch. The 22-year-old's shot effectively from deep, making exactly 50 percent of his three-pointers in April. As long as Okogie can stay healthy, expect the forward to remain in the starting rotation for the rest of the season.