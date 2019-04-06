Okogie had six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five steals, and two assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 111-109 win over the Heat.

Okogie finished with a career high in steals despite playing less than half the game. The 20-year-old rookie continues to put forth admirable effort on the defensive end, but his inefficient and inconsistent offense limits his value to deeper formats.