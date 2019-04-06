Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Snags five steals in Friday's win
Okogie had six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five steals, and two assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 111-109 win over the Heat.
Okogie finished with a career high in steals despite playing less than half the game. The 20-year-old rookie continues to put forth admirable effort on the defensive end, but his inefficient and inconsistent offense limits his value to deeper formats.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 21 points in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Drops 19 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Ties career-high Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Foul trouble limits performance•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Contributes 15 points Wednesday•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...