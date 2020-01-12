Okogie scored a team-high 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 139-109 loss to the Rockets.

Pretty much the entire second half became garbage time after the undermanned Wolves found themselves down 16 points at the half, opening the door for Okogie to put together his best performance of the season. The second-year guard had scored in double digits only once in the prior 13 games and has trouble breaking 20 minutes as often as not, so don't look for a repeat of these numbers any time soon.