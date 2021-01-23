Okogie (hamstring) is starting Friday's game against Atlanta.
Okogie was probable for Friday's game due to a left hamstring issue, but he'll appear in a fifth straight game for the Timberwolves. Since returning to play, Okogie is averaging 6.0 points and 3.8 rebounds over 23.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Probable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Playing and starting Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Good to go Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Probable against Atlanta•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Probable Friday•