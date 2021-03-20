site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Starting against Suns
RotoWire Staff
Okogie is starting Friday's game against the Suns.
Okogie had come off the bench over the past few games, but he'll return to the starting five against Phoenix. Jake Layman will come off the bench for the Timberwolves on Friday.
