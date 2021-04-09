Okogie is listed in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Celtics, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Okogie will re-enter the Wolves' starting lineup following a one-game absence due to a personal matter. As such, Jake Layman will shift back to the bench.
