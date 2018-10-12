Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Starting Friday
Okogie will get the start at small forward for Friday's preseason finale versus the Bucks.
Okogie will start along side Jeff Teague, Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson, and Karl-Anthony Towns. He started for rose in the Timberwolves' previous game, but is filling in for Andrew Wiggins (personal) Friday. He is just expected to be an energy guy playing limited minutes off the bench once the season tips off.
