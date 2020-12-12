Okogie is starting in Saturday's preseason opener, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Notable, Okogie is getting the nod over both Ricky Rubio and No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards, who will be coming off the bench. Coach Ryan Saunders said things are still in flux, so we'll see if this sticks.
