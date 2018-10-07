Okogie will start at shooting guard in Sunday's preseason game against the Bucks, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

With Derrick Rose getting the night off to rest, the rookie Okogie will get the start in the backcourt alongside Jeff Teague. Okogie played 22 minutes in Wednesday's preseason outing against the Clippers, and he should be in line to take on even more minutes Sunday night.