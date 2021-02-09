Okogie will get the start at small forward in Monday's matchup with the Mavericks.
Okogie has seen less than ten minutes in the Timberwolves previous two games and seemed to be falling out of the rotation. However, his inclusion in the starting lineup indicates he should see an increase in run in at least Monday's game. The situation will presumably need to be monitored going forward.
