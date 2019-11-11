Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Starting Monday
Okogie is starting Monday's game against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Okogie is set to draw his second start of the season with Jeff Teague (illness) still sidelined. The Georgia Tech product put up seven points and tacked on four rebounds to go along with two assists in his other start Wednesday against Memphis.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Sets season highs in points, boards•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Headed to bench Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Limited production in spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Picks up start•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Struggles with shot•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Option picked up•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...