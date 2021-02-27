Okogie will start in Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Okogie will return to the starting lineup for the first time since Feb. 12. It's a great opportunity for Okogie, who had seen his minutes decrease steadily following the shift to the bench. With Malik Beasley suspended for 12 games, Okogie should continue to see plenty of run if he performs well on Saturday.
