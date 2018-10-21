Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Starting Saturday
Okogie will start in place of the resting Jimmy Butler for Saturday's game against Dallas.
Okogie will be starting in his NBA debut. During preseason, he averaged 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 22.1 minutes.
