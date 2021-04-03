Okogie will start Saturday's contest against the 76ers.
With Malik Beasley (hamstring) out, Okogie will join the starting five. Across 21 previous starts this season, he's averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.6 minutes.
