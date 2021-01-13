Okogie (hamstring) will start Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
The 22-year-old was considered questionable with a hamstring strain, but he'll make his fourth start of the season Wednesday. Okogie returned from a six-game absence Sunday and had six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 20 minutes, but he could have a heavier workload against Memphis.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Logs 20 minutes in return•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Active with limitations•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Ruled out Saturday•