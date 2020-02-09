Okogie started at small forward and scored 15 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT) in 24 minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers.

After trading nearly their entire roster before the deadline, Okogie remained in the starting lineup. His playing time could be in flux in the short term as the T-Wolves figure out how their new players fit, especially if Jordan McLaughlin continues to log significant minutes when D'Angelo Russell returns from a quad injury.