Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Stays in starting lineup
Okogie started at small forward and scored 15 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT) in 24 minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers.
After trading nearly their entire roster before the deadline, Okogie remained in the starting lineup. His playing time could be in flux in the short term as the T-Wolves figure out how their new players fit, especially if Jordan McLaughlin continues to log significant minutes when D'Angelo Russell returns from a quad injury.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores career-high 23•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Enters starting lineup•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Finds touch at free-throw line•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Quiet off bench in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Adds 17 points in start•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.