okogie allied 14 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 121-99 victory over the Hornets.

Okogie played 26 minutes Friday, likely as a result of the blowout victory. There had been speculation he would run with the starters to begin the season but that appears incorrect at this stage. Okogie's value typically comes from steals, however, if he can add consistent production in other areas, he could be someone to consider bringing on board in a standard format.