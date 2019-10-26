Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Steady contributions Friday
okogie allied 14 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 121-99 victory over the Hornets.
Okogie played 26 minutes Friday, likely as a result of the blowout victory. There had been speculation he would run with the starters to begin the season but that appears incorrect at this stage. Okogie's value typically comes from steals, however, if he can add consistent production in other areas, he could be someone to consider bringing on board in a standard format.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 11 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Could sit LVSL finale•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Continues playing well in win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Leads team with 15 in blowout•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Snags five steals in Friday's win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.