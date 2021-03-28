site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Still out Monday
RotoWire Staff
Okogie (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.
The 22-yea-rold will be sidelined for the fourth straight contest due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Okogie's next chance to take the court will come Wednesday against the Knicks.
