Okogie (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Nuggets.
Okogie will miss a third straight game due to a left hamstring strain. Over the past three games, Anthony Edwards has led the Wolves in minutes (26.7), but the team has struggled, dropping all three contests in blowouts.
