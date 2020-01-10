Okogie posted eight points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 25 minutes during Thursday's 116-102 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Okogie, who didn't miss a shot, racked up 25.6 fantasy points Thursday, which is his highest mark since Nov. 18. He also became just the sixth player this season to record a game with at least two steals and two blocks while shooting 100 percent from the field -- the others being Jarrett Allen, Marquese Chriss, Dwight Howard, Nerlens Noel and Matisse Thybulle.