Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Struggles with shot in Sunday's start
Okogie had four points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 125-107 preseason loss to the Bucks.
Okogie moved into the starting lineup with Derrick Rose given the night off. He played 25 minutes and while he did struggle from the field, he was able to contribute across the board in an otherwise solid performance. He is an energy guy and if afforded the opportunity, could provide a nice spark off the bench for the Wolves. The Jimmy Butler situation is no closer to being resolved and given coach Tom Thibodeau's apparent lack of confidence in anyone outside of the starters, Okogie is more of a wait-and-see guy right now.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Starting in Sunday's game•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Records three blocks in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Out with sprained finger•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Fills up stat sheet in Summer League start•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 16 in summer league start•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Struggles with shot in Vegas Summer League debut•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.