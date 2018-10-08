Okogie had four points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 125-107 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Okogie moved into the starting lineup with Derrick Rose given the night off. He played 25 minutes and while he did struggle from the field, he was able to contribute across the board in an otherwise solid performance. He is an energy guy and if afforded the opportunity, could provide a nice spark off the bench for the Wolves. The Jimmy Butler situation is no closer to being resolved and given coach Tom Thibodeau's apparent lack of confidence in anyone outside of the starters, Okogie is more of a wait-and-see guy right now.