Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Struggles with shot in Vegas Summer League debut

Okogie (hip) supplied 10 points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during the Timberwolves' 70-69 loss to the Nuggets in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

Okogie was far from smooth with his shot Friday, but he helped prop up his final numbers with a decent showing from the free-throw line and strong work across the rest of the stat sheet. The 2018 first-round pick boasts an impressive all-around skill set, and summer league play should give him an opportunity to work out the kinks in his shot that were on display Friday. Okogie is projected to play either shooting guard or small forward at the NBA level, and although the Timberwolves currently boast Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins as the respective starters at those positions, Okogie would figure to have a chance to carve out some playing time at both spots during his rookie campaign.