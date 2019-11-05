Okogie (1-6 FG, 0-2 FT, 1-3 3Pt) scored three points with seven rebounds in 22 minutes in Monday's loss to Milwaukee.

Okogie struggled with his shot in Monday's loss but still contributed on defense where he was even in plus-minus despite Minnesota's blowout loss. Okogie saw only a slight increase in minutes with Karl-Anthony Towns suspended the past two games, which shows he's not going to take on a larger share on offense in the near term.