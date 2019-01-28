Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Stuck in shooting rut
Okogie was limited to three points (1-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 125-111 loss to the Jazz.
Okogie's shooting has been dismal since he erupted for 21 points in 25 minutes Jan. 22 in Phoenix. Over the past three games, Okogie has tallied 19 points combined while shooting 6-for-32 (18.8 percent) from the field. The rookie continues to see heavy run while all of Robert Covington (ankle), Derrick Rose (ankle), Jeff Teague (foot) and Tyus Jones (ankle) have missed time, but his erratic shooting has sapped most of his fantasy utility.
