Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Stuck on bench in season opener
Okogie did not play in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio due to a coach's decision.
The 20th overall pick in the NBA Draft doesn't figure into Minnesota's plans in the short term and head coach Tom Thibodeau isn't one to dig deep into his bench. It may be awhile before Okogie gets any significant action and a trip to the G-League wouldn't be surprising.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Plays well in spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Starting Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Struggles with shot in Sunday's start•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Starting in Sunday's game•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Records three blocks in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Out with sprained finger•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...