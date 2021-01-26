Okogie attempted no shots and finished with one assist and one steal in 17 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 130-108 loss to the Warriors.

Okogie has re-emerged as a starting wing for Minnesota in each of the last six games due mainly to his prowess on the defensive end, but even by his low standards, his showing on offensive Monday was awful. Even with the Timberwolves without their top two playmakers in Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) and D'Angelo Russell (quadriceps), Okogie still finished with a rare 0.0 USG% in the blowout loss. Okogie still has some fantasy value has a steals streamer -- he recorded a season-high five thefts just one game earlier -- but his minimal contributions on the offensive end mean that he probably shouldn't be considered a must-roster option even in 14-team leagues.