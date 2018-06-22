Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Taken by Minnesota with 20th pick

Okogie (hip) was selected by the Timberwolves with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Okogie is coming off a strong sophomore campaign at Georgia Tech where he averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 36 minutes per game. At the very least, Okogie should be able to serve as a strong perimeter defender as rookie in the NBA given his athleticism and impressive 7-foot wingspan. His offensive game isn't as refined, but on a team with the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler, the Timberwolves likely won't be asking much of Okogie on the offensive end this comingseason.