Okogie tallied 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 loss to Houston.

Okogie matched his career-high with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting in Sunday's loss. To put this in context, Okogie had scored a total of 21 points over his past seven games. This would appear to be an outlier for the rookie, however, he is going to get plenty of opportunity moving forward. The Timberwolves are now basically out of playoff contention meaning Robert Covington (knee) could be shut down for the remainder of the season. If that is the case, Okogie would likely remain in the starting lineup but is typically more of a steals streamer in 12-team leagues.