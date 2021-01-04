Okogie (hamstring) was able to put in a workout with assistant coach Kevin Burleson prior to Sunday's 124-109 loss to the Nuggets, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "Seeing him working out is a good step toward recovery," head coach Ryan Saunders said of Okogie. "So, we'll still need to cross certain thresholds, but it's a good step for him."

Okogie hasn't played since Dec. 29 due to the strained left hamstring, missing three consecutive games as a result. The wing's return to the court in some capacity is an encouraging sign, and if his calf responded well to the workout, he could be cleared to take part in the Timberwolves' practice Monday. For now, consider Okogie doubtful for the team's next game Tuesday in Denver, though a return later in the week could be more realistic.