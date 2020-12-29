Okogie (hamstring) is doubtful for Tuesday's contest against the Clippers.

Okogie exited Sunday's matchup against the Lakers with an apparent left hamstring injury. At first glance, the guard appeared to have suffered a serious injury, but it turns out to be just a sprain. However, Okogie is still unlikely to play Tuesday versus the Clippers, giving way for Jarrett Culver to possibly garner his first start this season.