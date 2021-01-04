Okogie (hamstring) is considered questionable for Tuesday's tilt against the Nuggets.
Okogie has missed three consecutive games due to a strained left hamstring. He was able to put in a workout prior to Sunday's loss to the Nuggets and apparently suffered no setbacks. His status for Tuesday's game will depend on how he is feeling closer to itp-off.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Turns in on-court workout•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: No timetable for return•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Still out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Out again Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Unlikely to play Tuesday•