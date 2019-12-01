Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Will play Sunday
Okogie (knee) is available for Sunday's game against Memphis.
Okogie was considered probable for Sunday's game, so it's no surprise to see he'll be suiting up. The 21-year-old is averaging 8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 24.4 minutes this season.
