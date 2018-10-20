Okogie will make his NBA debut Saturday against the Mavericks, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Though coach Tom Thibodeau is undecided who will start in Jimmy Butler's (rest) stead, Okogie will be getting minutes. He averaged 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.1 minutes during the preseason.