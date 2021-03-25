site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Won't play Friday
RotoWire Staff
Okogie (COVID-19 protocols) will not play Friday against the Rockets.
Okogie is set to miss his second game in a row after landing in the league's health and safety protocols. His absence could open up more playing time for Jarrett Culver and Jake Layman.
