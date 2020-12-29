Okogie (hamstring) is out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Coach Ryan Saunders said the team is hopeful that Okogie can get back to the court in the coming days, but it doesn't sound like a return is extremely imminent. While he's out, Jarrett Culver and Anthony Edwards should see a bump in minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Leaves with cramps•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 12 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Draws another preseason start•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Starting in preseason opener•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Posts two swats against Dallas•