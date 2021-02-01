Hernangomez has cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols and will be active for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, but he is not expected to play as he ramps up his conditioning, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reports.

The good news is Hernangomez has passed through the protocols, but he'll need a bit more time to work his way back into shape after missing the last two-plus weeks. Hernangomez could make his return to the floor as soon as Wednesday against the Spurs or Friday against the Thunder.