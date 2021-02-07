Hernangomez (conditioning) was active for Saturday's 120-118 loss to the Thunder, but he went unused off the bench.

Hernangomez has suited up on a few occasions since he cleared COVID-19 health and safety protocols earlier this month, but head coach Ryan Saunders has not yet been willing to include the forward in the rotation. Considering he averaged 20.3 minutes per game in 11 appearances prior to begin shut down, Hernangomez should eventually have a role for Minnesota, though he could be ticketed for less playing time.