Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Another double-double versus Dallas
Hernangomez had 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 111-91 loss to the Mavericks.
Hernangomez already has three double-doubles through nine appearances with the Timberwolves, this after managing a career-high four double-doubles across 70 games in 2018-19. He projects as a solid complementary power forward next to Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist), and as such Hernangomez is perhaps more likely to retain value than Naz Reid once Towns returns to the lineup.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Double-double in Orlando•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Scores 17 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Ugly shooting outing•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Sets season highs Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Scores 14 points in debut•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Starting in Minnesota debut•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...