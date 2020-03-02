Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Another double-double versus Dallas

Hernangomez had 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 111-91 loss to the Mavericks.

Hernangomez already has three double-doubles through nine appearances with the Timberwolves, this after managing a career-high four double-doubles across 70 games in 2018-19. He projects as a solid complementary power forward next to Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist), and as such Hernangomez is perhaps more likely to retain value than Naz Reid once Towns returns to the lineup.