Hernangomez (conditioning) has been cleared to play Friday against the Thunder.
Hernangomez hasn't played since Jan. 13 due to COVID-19 protocols and, subsequently, conditioning concerns. In five appearances off the bench this season, he's averaged 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in 12.4 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Active, not expected to play•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Out Friday•